'We are going to break myth about BJP, Cong alternating power after every 5 yrs'

Shimla: Just hours before the setting-in of the new year, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the BJP has good chances of its return to power in 2022 polls, slated for 2022.



"We are going to break the myth about the BJP and Congress alternating the power after every five years. The year 2022 will make a new beginning when the BJP –backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return ,and form its government," he said.

Talking to media persons to set-out his priorities for the next year, as his government enters the election year, Thakur said right now the focus of the Prime Minister is on UP, Uttrakhand, Punjab and rest of the states going to the polls shortly.

Yet, he found time to visit Himachal Pradesh and give a morale boost to the party cadres who were feeling a bit demoralized after the defeat in the four bypolls including the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The Prime Minister's visit has proved highly significant to end speculations about imminent leadership change in Himachal Pradesh as had happened in Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Secondly, he (PM) has given a call to the party cadres and leaders to work unitedly and more aggressively in the state, which was progressing well under the BJP leadership.

Thakur hinted at changes in the BJP's set-up and also his cabinet to improve the functioning of the organization and government.

"When we go to the polls ,there will certainly be a need for changes in the face of the organisation and also the government. Such changes always are helpless to give a greater push to the agenda of better governance and having a clear command," he said.

Thakur said the Mandi rally was the biggest one in the history of Himachal Pradesh and that shows that the people of the state have faith in the leadership of Modi, who had worked extensively for the party in the state.

"We are working-out at least three to four different visits of the Prime Minister in the state before the elections," he said. In the rally at Mandi on completion of four years of Jai Ram Thakur government, Modi has praised him for state's achievements in different areas of development, vaccination, infrastructure projects and not allowing the development to stop even in the covid Pandemic.

Asked how big is the challenge from the congress which has won four byelections, Chief Minister said the Congress will be witnessing a turmoil and chaos in the state in 2022 as the elections draw near. In absence of Virbhadra Singh, the Congress leaders are split in several camps hoping to grab Chief Minister's chair. There are leaders who have paraded their MLAs at Delhi even to give a challenge to Congress Legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri or few who thing they have better chance to the leadership.