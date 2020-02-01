WCD Ministry's allocation hiked by 14% to Rs 30,000 crore

New Delhi: A sum of Rs 30,000 crore has been set aside for the Women and Child Development Ministry for the next fiscal in the Budget announced on Saturday, a 14 per cent increase over the 2019-2020 financial year.

The total amount allocated for the social services sector, which includes nutrition and social security and welfare, has been increased from Rs 3,891.71 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 4,036.49 crore in 2020-21.

The Budget for the National Nutrition Mission or Poshan Abhiyan has been increased from Rs 3,400 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 3,700 crore in 2020-21.

The Poshan Abhiyan, which aims to bring down stunting of children in the age group of 0-6 years from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022, has been a key focus area of the ministry.

The allocation for 'One Stop Centre' scheme saw a major boost, increasing from Rs 204 crore in last fiscal to Rs 385 crore this fiscal. The scheme aims to facilitate access to an integrated range of services, including medical aid, police assistance, legal aid and psycho-social counselling to women affected by violence, including sexual assault.

The Centre's programmes of maternity benefit and child protection services also got a boost in the Budget.

The allocation for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a maternity benefit programme, has been increased from Rs 2,300 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Under the programme, Rs 6,000 is given to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the birth of the first living child. The allocation for the Child Protection Services programme under the Integrated Child Development Services has been increased to Rs 1,500 crore from Rs 1,350 crore. A sum of Rs 30,007.10 crore has been earmarked for the WCD Ministry for the next financial year, a 14 per cent increase over Rs 26,184.50 crore allocated to it last year. A major chunk of the sum, Rs 20,532.38 crore, is for 'anganwadi' services.