WCD Ministry invites suggestions on draft amendments

New Delhi: The Women and Child Development Ministry has invited suggestions from all stakeholders on draft amendments to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016 which include provisions for increasing the role of district magistrates and additional district magistrates on issues concerning child care and adoption.



The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules are being revised according to the recently passed Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021.

The amendments include authorising district magistrate, additional district magistrate to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability.

The district magistrates have been further empowered under the Act to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as garner synergised efforts in favour of children in distress conditions. According to the amended provisions of the Act, any Child Care Institution shall be registered after considering the recommendations of the district magistrate.

The DM shall independently evaluate the functioning of District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Boards, Specialised Juvenile Police Units, Child Care Institutions, etc.

According to the draft amendments, when any offence under the Act is committed by a Child Care Institution including a Specialised Adoption Agency, the Committee or the Board may pass appropriate orders for placing the children in any other institution or agency and recommend the cancellation of the registration and withdrawal of recognition of such institution or agency to the DM.

"The DM including ADM may ensure transfer of children and closure of guilty institution within 7 days under intimation to State Government," it said.

In earlier rules, the provision of 7 days time frame was not there.