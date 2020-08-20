Water sharing issues: Telangana CM welcomes Centre's decision to hold Apex Council meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has welcomed the Centre's decision to hold Apex Council meeting on Aug 25. The CM made it clear that all the disputes, doubts expressed by the AP state government and Centre on sharing of river waters will be clarified and cleared. He also said that at the Apex Council meeting, the Telangana government would raise its objections on the water sharing issues.



The CM also decided to write a letter to the Centre expressing acceptance to participate in the Apex Council meeting. In the letter, issues to be incorporated in the Agenda would also be pointed out.

The CM held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here to finalise the strategy to be adapted at the Apex Council meeting. Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Water Resources Advisor SK Joshi, State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Kumar, State Rythu Bandhu Samithi President Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Subhash Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Water Resources Development) Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary to CM S Narsing Rao, E-in-C Nagender Rao, Officials Koteswar Rao, Prasad, Vijay Kumar, Venkata Narayana, Senior Advocate Ravinder Rao and others participated.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive information on all the objections that the AP Government and Centre had put forth and they should be clarified at the Council meeting.

The CM said that there were no new projects in the Telangana state; the projects approved in the united AP were redesigned to suit to the needs of the Telangana State. It was decided that the same argument with proofs should be placed before the Apex Council. Details such as when the projects were sanctioned? How much money was spent on them? How much money was spent on these projects at the formation of the Telangana State? How much land was acquired? How many TMCs were allocated? And other such information should be kept ready for the Apex Council meeting, the CM instructed.