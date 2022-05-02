War of words between Surjewala, Haryana govt over 'power supply to Gujarat' by state

chandigarh: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that the people of Haryana were facing a power problem because the state government had failed to enforce the power agreement with a private firm in Gujarat and



was rather supplying nearly

114 lakh units to it in reverse flow.

The allegations have, however, been denied vehemently by the Haryana government saying that no power has been transacted during the month April 2022 from the Northern region to Gujarat except from April 13 to April 15 power exchange from Sorang Hydropower in Kinnaur to Torrent Power, Ahmedabad/Surat.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday, Surjewala said that Khattar government had miserably failed to secure even 1 MW of electricity out of 1424 MW to be supplied by Adani Power, Mundra, Gujarat.

"The double whammy is that Khattar govt is supplying almost 114 lakh units of electricity per day to Adani Power, Gujarat in a reverse flow. At a first glance, it appears that not a single rupee is paid to Haryana's exchequer in lieu of electricity export to Mundra, Gujarat," he added. He said that Haryana's treasury bleeds further as Khattar govt is purchasing electricity from other private companies at Rs 5.75 per unit.

"The unprecedented, emergent and exceptional "Power Crisis" has marred every facet of life in Haryana. Power cuts ranging from 12 to 20 hours have made life unbearable and miserable. The entire Industry of Haryana is on shut-down mode. This is the direct consequence of an evil conspiracy and collusion of Khattar government," Surjewala alleged.

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh, however, termed the allegations of Surjewala as a bundle of lies.