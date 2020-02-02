Waheeda Rehman to be conferred MP govt's Kishore Kumar Samman
Bhopal: Noted yesteryear actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the Madhya Pradesh government's National Kishore Kumar Samman on Tuesday, a state official said in Bhopal.
The award, for the year 2018, will be given to Rehman at her Bandra residence in Mumbai by Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho, the MP Public Relations Department official said.
Rehman, one of Hindi film industry's most successful leading ladies with a string of box office hits and several awards, will turn 82 on Monday.
The award, which carries a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and citation, could not be given to Rehman during a function held in October last year as the actor was unwell, the official added.
The function was held on October 13 coinciding with the death anniversary of singing legend Kishore Kumar.
Kumar was born in the state's Khandwa district on August 4, 1929.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT