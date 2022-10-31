Vyapam scam: Bihar man gets 7 years

Indore: A special court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to seven years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him in connection with the Vyapam scam, an official said.

Judge SK Gupta of the special court constituted for trial of Vyapam (recruitment in government jobs cum admission scam) cases convicted Vinay Kumar (42) under MP Recognised Examination Act, 1937.

Kumar, a resident of Bihar capital Patna, appeared in the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) in place of original candidate Shishupal Yadav from a centre in Khandwa in 2004.

The court, in its order, said, "The accused has committed fraud by appearing in place of the original candidate. It creates a negative image about this examination in society and the selection of an incompetent person affects the entire social system."