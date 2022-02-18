Vyapam now rechristened as MP Karmachari Chayan Aayog

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday changed the name of MP Professional Examination Board, earlier known as Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam that had got embroiled in a controversy due to alleged rigging of exams for medical college admissions and job recruitment.



This is for the second time that the state government has renamed the exam conducting body.

"The decision to change the name of MP Professional Examination Board was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting on Friday," state Home Minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra told reporters.

"The Aayog will now work under the general administration department," he added.

Earlier, it worked under the state's technical education department.

After the Vyapam scam rocked the state, the government had changed its name to MP Professional Examination Board.