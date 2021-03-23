VP, PM pay tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, and hailed him for giving a new direction to the country with his progressive ideas.



Lohia was born on this day in 1910.

"My respectful tributes to the great socialist leader, distinguished freedom fighter and nationalist Shri Ram Manohar Lohia Ji on his birth anniversary today. He was a visionary thinker and a prolific writer," Naidu said in a tweet.

Lohia will always be remembered for his progressive ideas, the vice president said.

Paying homage to Lohia, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Tributes to the great freedom fighter and socialist thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary."

"He worked to give a new direction to the country with his sharp and progressive ideas. His contribution to the nation will continue to inspire the people of the country," Modi said.