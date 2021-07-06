VP Naidu pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary statesman and a devout patriot.

Mookerjee was born in 1901 in Kolkata.

"My respectful tributes to the visionary statesman & devout patriot, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary today. Mookerjee was an eminent educationist, humanitarian and above all, a campaigner for national unity and integrity," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

His legendary personality continues to inspire many, Naidu said.