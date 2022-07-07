VP Naidu congratulates newly-nominated members of RS
New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated the newly-nominated members of the upper house, saying their rich experience in their respective fields will add immense value to the proceedings of the House.
"Congratulations to iconic athlete Smt PT Usha, legendary music composer Shri Ilaiyaraaja, noted philanthropist Shri Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad on being nominated to Rajya Sabha," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
Their rich experience in their respective fields will add immense value to the proceedings of the Upper House, he noted.
The government had on Wednesday nominated them to the Rajya Sabha.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Samant urges Maha CM to set up welfare board for autorickshaw and taxi ...7 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT
IndiGo says no smoke was detected on Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday7 July 2022 9:17 AM GMT
VP Naidu congratulates newly-nominated members of RS7 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT
Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader...7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT
No case against Jayarajan in connection with aircraft protest...7 July 2022 8:09 AM GMT