VK Tripathi appointed Chairman and CEO of Rly Board

New Delhi: Vinay Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board, according to a statement.



His appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) and he is currently General Manager, North Eastern Railway, the statement issued by the railway ministry said.

Tripathi did his B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Roorkee and joined the railways through the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) batch of 1983.

His first posting was as an assistant electrical engineer for the Northern Railway.