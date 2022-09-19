VK Singh new Ex-Servicemen Welfare Secy

New Delhi: Vijoy Kumar Singh assumed charge as Secretary, Ex-ServicemenWelfare, Ministry of Defence on September 19, 2022. Singh is a 1990-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, who has an experience of more than 32 years in

administration.

He served as Special Secretary in Ministry of Textiles. Prior to this appointment there, he had served as Joint Secretary in Department of Personnel & Training. He had extensive interactions with serving as well as retired Armed Forces personnel during his career in Punjab.