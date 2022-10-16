Visiting Egypt very much on PM Modi's mind: EAM

Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has very good personal relationship with Egyptian President Abdel

Fattah El Sisi and he has been wanting to visit the key north African country for some time, but the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the travel schedule, India's top diplomat has said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi here and handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Egypt on his maiden visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, made the remarks in response to a question during his interaction with the Indian community here on Saturday.

When asked when he would advise Prime Minister Modi to visit Egypt, Jaishankar said, "He doesn't need my advice (to travel to Cairo)".

"The Prime Minister has a very good personal relationship with President Sisi. I know that he has been wanting to visit (Egypt) for some time. It is one of those situations, partly Covid, that has disrupted the travel schedule. But I can assure you it's very much on his mind," Jaishankar said.

"From my side, he will (the prime minister) only get further motivation (to visit Egypt)," he added.

The last prime ministerial visit from India to Egypt took place in 2009 when Dr. Manmohan Singh visited Cairo for the Non-Aligned Summit, according to the Indian Embassy website.

In response to another question on his assertive diplomacy, Jaishankar said he doesn't think he is being assertive, but it's because of the situations.

"I still believe that at the end of the day it's important to explain yourself...at times there is a lack of fairness in which your position is portrayed. I don't think we should let that pass. We are not doing justice to ourselves if we do that," he said.