Visa scam: ED assures HC no coercive action against Karti till July 12

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday orally assured the Delhi High Court that no coercive action will be taken against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram till July 12, when his anticipatory bail plea in the alleged Chinese Visas scam will be taken up for hearing.



Justice Jasmeet Singh also asked the ED to file a status report on the matter before the next date of hearing.

At the request of counsel for Karti and ED, the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 12.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, orally assured the court that nothing will happen till July 12.