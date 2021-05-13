'Virus seems to be flattened but won't end before July'

New Delhi: India's second COVID-19 wave seems to have flattened but the climb down will be a more prolonged, long drawn-out process than the first and will possibly run till July, says eminent virologist Shahid Jameel. Though the new variants of the virus may partly be responsible for the explosion in the number of cases, there is no indication the mutant versions are more lethal, added the director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, amid mounting worries about what is fuelling the second wave in India.

Addressing an online event organised by the Indian Express on Tuesday evening, Jameel noted that it is a little too early to say if the Covid wave has peaked.

The curve may have flattened but the other side of the peak is not going to be an easy climb down. It's possibly going to be a more prolonged long-drawn-out process running possibly till July, That means, even if the curve starts to decline, we will continue to have to deal with a large number of infections every day, Jameel said.

According to the scientist, COVID-19 cases in the second wave also won't come down in as steady a fashion as they did after the first wave.

In the first wave, we did see a steady decline. But remember this time we are starting from a higher number. Instead of 96,000-97,000 cases, we are starting from over 400,000. So it will take that much longer. And during the process at every time point, you'll have a lot of cases, Jameel explained.

In his view, the actual mortality data for India is completely wrong. not because of some evil design of someone or a group of people or the state or whatever. But the way we record data I think is faulty.

Discussing why India faced a second wave, he said the constant narrative was that somehow Indians are special and have some special kind of immunity. You know, we had BCG shots when we are children. We get a lot of malaria. So you get all sorts of arguments, he said. The BCG vaccine is primarily used against tuberculosis. The noted virologist also said people gave opportunity to the virus not to just spread but also to transmit quickly by not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

..by the time we came to December and the cases kept going down, we did start believing in this narrative (of immunity). There were a lot of big weddings that we had in January and February. So super spreading events happened, he added.

He cited other "super spreading events", including elections rallies and religious congregations, for the high number of cases in the second wave.