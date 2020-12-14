Virtual marathon in Chhattisgarh to mark completion of 2 years of Baghel govt

Raipur: The entire state of Chhattisgarh celebrated the completion of 2 years of Bhupesh Baghel led state government by participating in the Virtual Marathon campaign. More than one lakh people hailing from 28 districts of the state, took part in the virtual race ranging from Balrampur to Sukma. Chief Minister Baghel also took part in the event.



The allocated time for the virtual Marathon was set from 6 am till 11 am, but the pompous and enthusiasm filled statesman continued the marathon, even after the deadline had passed.

This special marathon was organized by the Sports and Youth Welfare and Public Relations Department of the state. Unlike the commonly held marathon, participants in this virtual marathon had to upload their running photos or videos on social media following the norms amid Covid-19, to ensure regulation of prevention and precaution.

The theme of the event was - 'Baat hai abhiman kee, Chhattisgarh ke swabhimaan kee'. The prerequisite included the posting of photos and videos to be uploaded on various social media platforms with the hashtag #runwithchhattisgarh. The hashtag was in trend throughout the day on Facebook and Twitter.

71,000 people had registered to participate in the event, but by 11 am, more than one lakh people had joined the campaign. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the campaign in the morning by joining the virtual-marathon. He uploaded his photos on social media while sporting a Special t-shirt. He further said that the entire state and its zeal is running with me today and motivated others to run too.

State Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhedia, Excise Minister Kavasi Lakhma, Rajya Sabha MP Chhaya Verma, Raipur (Rural) MLA Satyanarayana Sharma, Raipur Mayor Ejaz Dhebar and many other Public representatives attended this event and participated with vigour and enthusiasm.

Several bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and Director General of Police DM Avasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rakesh Chaturvedi and Secretary to Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi also took part in the virtual marathon campaign.

People from all age groups, gender and diverse sections of society participated in the campaign and made it a huge success. Women, children, old-aged and elderly people uploaded their pictures on social media with the #RunwithChhattisgarh hashtag.