Virbhadra Singh hospitalised again

Shimla: Six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 86, who fought back Covid and was flown to Shimla by state government helicopter, was again rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital following breathing problems.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who visited him immediately after his return from Sirmaur, where he had gone to review Covid situation, met him in the hospital's special ward later in the day.

Doctors attending him informed that veteran Congress leader was kept under observation and the cardiology wing of the hospital was monitoring his health parameters because of age factor and having fought Covid disease.

"I wished him good health and prayed to Deities to give him fastest recovery," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier BJP leader and Chairman HIMFED Ganesh Dutt wrote on social media about benevolence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide state government chopper to bring Virbhadra Singh from Mohali, where he had undergone treatment at Max hospital for Covid.

In HImachal Pradesh, the day was again marked by 37 deaths, which is also an alarming number yet less than Thursday's 40 deaths. The total number of new cases reported on Friday were 2358.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu and Deputy Commissioner Lahual Spiti Pankaj Rai have also gone into isolation after having Covid symptoms.

Anurag Garg, Additional DGP (vigilance) was given DGP Kundu' s charge while N Venugopal, additional DGP (CID) succeeded Somesh Goyal, DGP (prisons) taking additional charge along

with CID.