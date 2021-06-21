Virbhadra Singh fights back Covid, 2nd time

Shimla: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, 86, who was tested positive for Covid-19 about 11 days back for the second time in the past 60 days, has fought back the virus. The news about his negative report was shared by his MLA son Vikramaditya Singh on Monday.



What is more significant about his health showing improvements is that the former Chief Minister will be celebrating his birthday two days later on June 23.

Virbhadra Singh was on Monday shifted back to a special ward from the Covid care centre at the IGMC hospital, where he was admitted for over a month.

Singh had returned from Max Hospital Mohali (Punjab) on April 30 after getting fully cured of Covid-19 infection. But soon his condition deteriorated after arriving at Shimla.

Virbhadra Singh had taken the first dose of vaccination on March 2 at Shimla's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

He was tested positive on April 12 and next day he was shifted to Max hospital Mohali, where he recovered.

But for the second time, he was tested positive while being in the hospital itself.

Meanwhile, the state reported six more Corona deaths, a day after only three deaths were reported.

The state health officials admits that the though the second wave of Corona has weakened in the state and there was a significant drop in the positive cases but the recovery of the patients already in the hospitals or home isolations is very slow.

There are 2408 active cases in the state and 490 cases recovered also. The death toll in the state has risen to 3432.

The positivity rate has also come down to 1.3 percent against 28.6 percent last month.