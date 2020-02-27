Violence 'part of life, says Haryana minister
Chandigarh: A Cabinet minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Thursday triggered a row, saying the kind of violence in northeast Delhi had happened before too and was "part of life".
"When Indira Gandhi's assassination took place, all of Delhi burned," Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said, while referring to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.
"Riots have been happening...They have happened in the past...When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the entire Delhi was burning. This is part of life," he told the media outside the Assembly here.
The son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Ranjit Singh is an independent legislator from the Rania constituency in Sirsa district.
Ranjit Singh had extended unconditional support to the BJP. He was among the first persons to announce his support for the BJP.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
We are now one nation, one constitution: Nadda27 Feb 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Delhi Police's inaction towards protecting minorities...27 Feb 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Maha: Bill making Marathi mandatory in all schools cleared27 Feb 2020 12:43 PM GMT
11 migrant labourers from Bengal, stuck in violence-hit...27 Feb 2020 12:26 PM GMT
Spare no rioter, whichever party they belong to: Kejriwal on...27 Feb 2020 12:15 PM GMT