'Violence on Ram Navami nothing but bulldozing law and constitution'

New Delhi: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday condemned the violent incidents that took place during processions on the occasion of Ram Navami in several states- Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, etc. An official statement denounced, "... This is the matter of deep concern. Reports indicate that there is a pattern in the areas where these incidents have occurred with aggressive armed processions using the occasion to shout the most provocative slogans while passing through minority inhabited colonies leading to altercations followed by stone-pelting."



The highest body of the left party also claimed that "In the first such incident which occurred in Khargone, it is no coincidence that BJP leader Kapil Sharma the serial offender of hate toxic speeches such as those he had made prior to the communal violence in the capital, was present in the area." "There have been highly objectionable incidents such as in Bihar where a saffron flag has been planted on a mosque in the presence of the police," the statement mentioned.

The Polit Bureau Committee also condemned the clash that took place at Delhi's JNU campus over serving meat at the hostel canteen on the day of Ram Navami on Sunday. During the altercation between left students and RSS affiliated ABVP students, six were injured. "In Delhi on the JNU campus, the Sangh Parivar affiliated ABVP in the name of Ram Navami attacked mess workers in a hostel canteen to prevent them from serving non-vegetarian food and then attacked students who came to their rescue," the statement added.

It further stated, "Stop these communal provocations." The party also claimed that the role of these administrations- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar are highly suspect as they gave permission for such processions to pass through minority areas without adequate preparations. "In addition, in Madhya Pradesh without the due process of law, property of those accused of being "rioters" almost all of them from the minority community have been demolished. This is nothing but bulldozing the law and the Constitution of India," CPI-M alleged.

The party also condemned and claimed the "use of religious festivals to promote communal politics by the RSS Sangh Parivar." It also appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace and foil the objective of those who wish to divide people in the name of religion. The left party calls on its units to work for maintaining peace and harmony through appropriate activities.

"The deafening silence of the Prime Minister even though such incidents have occurred in seven states adds to the concern that these events have the patronage of those in power," the official

statement added.