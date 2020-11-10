Violence erupts in Darjeeling, GJM (Binoy) supporter stabbed

Darjeeling: Darjeeling is once more on the boil with a GJM (Binoy) supporter allegedly being stabbed by Bimal Gurung supporters. The injured in a critical state has been referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri by the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.



The GJM (Binoy) has demanded that the culprits be arrested by Wednesday else they have threatened to come out on the streets.

As per the FIR the incident occurred at around 4pm at Barnesbeg, around 15 km from Darjeeling town. The assaulted Chetan Thapa (34 years) in the FIR stated that the Bimal faction of the GJM were conducting a meeting at the Barnesbeg tea estate with supporters from Tukvar, Singamari, Bijanbari and Relling areas had gathered. Thapa in his complaint alleged that one of the leaders in his speech remarked that time has come to take out Khukuris (traditional sword) to kill GJM (Binoy) supporters.

Soon after the meeting a group of Bimal supporters came out on the streets brandishing pistols, khukuris and other sharp weapons, shouting pro Bimal Gurung slogans, claimed the FIR. They then started chasing people on the streets.

Thapa, who was on the street was stabbed from behind. He fell down unconscious.

The FIR has named Dambar Kishor Thapa, Sunanda Rai, Mani Ram Rai, Dorjee Tamang, Uraj Baraily of Barnesbeg along with Dipson Limbu, Abinb Lorung Rai, Pranesh Rai of Limbu Bustee, Tukvar IInd Division and others.

Incidentally these areas are considered as Gurung's stronghold and have been witnesses of violence during the 2017 agitation.

"Our youth supporter has been brutally assaulted by Gurung's goons on the day they opened up the party office illegally as it was attached by the court. The attack was aimed to kill the youth. I demand immediate arrest of the persons named in the FIR within 24 hours as we believe law cannot be compromised. We appeal to the people of the Hills to stand up against such acts disrupting peace in the Hills," stated Binoy Tamang, President, GJM.

The youth in a critical state has been referred to NBMCH, Siliguri. "If the police fail to make arrests within 24 hours we will come out on the streets. It is time for the Government to decide whether they want peace to continue in the Hills or not," stated Keshav Raj Pokhrel, Spokesperson, GJM.