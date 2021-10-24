Village near Patna on the boil as Dalit youth killed in police firing

New Delhi: Following the death of a Dalit youth, who was killed in police firing, the tension prevailed in Dhanarua's Moriyawan village on Saturday. In the police firing that took place at the Moriyawan, around 44 kms from the state capital Patna, three villagers were sustained, while and 30 others, including 16 policemen, were injured in brick batting by the villagers after the incident.



Taking note of the incident, Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry about the matter and asked the Masaurhi SDO and SDPO to submit joint reports within 24-hours. In the initial probe, it has come to notice that the role of Masaurhi circle inspector is under the scanner and senior officials are probing the matter. As per Patna SSP Upendra Sinha, an impartial probe would be conducted into the incident from all angles. "It's a matter of probe. It would be investigated as what forced police to open fire," Sinha said.

As the voting for the panchayat election is scheduled for Sunday, security has been stepped up in the village. Patna range IG Sanjay Singh has said that additional police forces, including 35 officers and 500 jawans, deputed on the spot while city SP (East) Jitendra Kumar is camping in the village.