Vijayan Cabinet to have 21 mins

Thiruvananthapuram: The second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, to be sworn in on May 20, will have a 21-member Cabinet, LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said here on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Left government would be a low-key affair with limited invitees in view of the COVID-19 situation, he said here after the crucial state committee meeting of the Left Democratic Front.



He also said the portfolios of the ministers would be decided by the Chief Minister.

"As the LDF has received immense support from every section of people during the Assembly elections, we want to form a government which has the representation of all sections that can rise to the expectations of everyone," Vijayaraghavan told reporters here. "As of now, the decision is taken to form a 21-member government,"the CPI(M) leader said.

CPI(M), the largest coalition partner, in LDF would have 12 members in the new Cabinet while CPI, the second largest party, would have 4 nominees while Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would have one representative each, he said.

As there are restrictions to accommodate more than 21 members in the Cabinet, the LDF decided to share the ministerial berths to four of its allies, having a single MLA, on a term basis, he said.