Vijay Kumar Januja joins as 41st CS of Punjab
Chandigarh: A 1989 -batch IAS officer, Vijay Kumar Janjua, on Wednesday joined as Punjab Chief Secretary. He took the charge as the new state Chief Secretary replacing Anirudh Tewari, who has now been posted as Director General, Mahatama Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration.
According to the orders issued by the state government, Janjua would also be the Principal Secretary of Personnel and Vigilance in addition to his present assignment as Chief Secretary.
Notably, Janjua worked in various departments of Punjab including Rural Development, Industries, Labour, Animal Husbandry etc. He also served in Govt. of India for three years as Director of Industries in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. During his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib district, Janjua developed PRISM software with the help of NIC and introduced computerized registration of properties for the first time in Punjab.
