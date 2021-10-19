Vij launches mobile app for online registration in hospitals

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today launched "Swasth Haryana" mobile app and said this has been launched for peoples' benefit as it will provide them relief from long queues at hospitals. Through this app, patients can get themselves registered at any Civil Hospital of the State.



Vij said this during the launch of "Swasth Haryana" mobile app here today. He said that this app is also available on Google Play Store.

The minister said that the government is consistently working to contain the spread of Covid and to augment it further, the Haryana State Health Systems Resource Centre (HSHRC) has developed "Swasth Haryana", mobile

app.

Vij elaborated that now the patients can get themselves registered in advance before going to the hospital through this app. while sitting at home and thus the rush of people at the State Hospitals can be managed in a systematic

manner.

He stated that with this app. now the patient can directly go to the specialist doctor and no longer does he need to stand in long queues.

Lab report can be seen sitting at home through mobile app.

Vij further added that with this app. now the patients will get access to their laboratory report on their phones and do not have to go to the hospital to collect their report.