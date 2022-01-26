Vij gets appreciation from Centre for better management of Covid

Chandigarh: For successful efforts to contain the spread of Corona in Haryana, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated the health minister of the state Anil Vij on Tuesday. The union minister said in the video conferencing with various states of the country that 'Haryana has done a commendable job in the administration of corona vaccination and for this it deserves congratulations.' He also appreciated the working style of Health Minister Anil Vij regarding maintaining a buffer stock of medicines.



During the video conferencing Vij said that Haryana has adequate medicines, infrastructure, and other arrangements to deal with Corona. He also told that despite the high number of infected patients, very few patients are admitted to hospitals which is very good for us.

Mandaviya said that after discussions with leading scientists of the country, it has been seen that people who have been given the corona vaccine have a lesser incidence of hospitalisation. Most of those people admitted to the hospital are those who have not been vaccinated. In Haryana, 104 percent of the first dose of corona vaccine and 79 percent of the second dose have been administered.

Vij said that vaccination is being done at a fast pace in Haryana and it has been beneficial. He said that health management is better and for this oxygen beds, ventilators, PSA plants have been installed. According to the present situation, 664 patients are on oxygen, 82 are on ventilators and 294 are in ICU.

The total active cases of Corona are 51864, out of which 49955 active cases are in home isolation while 1909 are under treatment in hospitals. At the same time, 2.14 crore beneficiaries have been administered the first dose of Corona while 1.63 crore beneficiaries have been administered the second dose.