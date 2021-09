Vietnam PM to visit India by year-end

New Delhi: Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will visit India at the end of 2021 to discuss with PM Narendra Modi measures to advance bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, the country's ambassador, Pham Sanh Chau, said here on Wednesday.



This will be his first visit to India since taking charge in April this year.

"Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to pay an official visit to India at the end of 2021 to discuss with PM Modi measures to advance our bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership forward," the diplomat said at an event here.

During a telephonic conversation in July, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Chinh on his appointment as the premier of Vietnam and invited him to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date.

PM Modi had expressed confidence that the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to become stronger under Chinh's able guidance.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Chau inaugurated a bust of Vietnam's founding father and President Ho Chi Minh at Kautilya Marg park in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.

This is the second bust of Ho Chi Minh in India, the first being in Kolkata.

Chau said a bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary on October 2. The city was named after President Ho Chi Minh in 1975 when Vietnam was unified.

"Mahatma Gandhi's bust will be standing in Tao Dan Park, the most open and beautiful park in Ho Chi Minh city. Is this a coincidence? No, this is destiny. A destiny that brought the two great men of mankind together in their thought that brought the Vietnamese and Indian people together. They have been, continue to be, and will always be great friends of each other," he said.