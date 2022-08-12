Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Video of man smoking on SpiceJet flight surfaces; probe ordered
Nation

Video of man smoking on SpiceJet flight surfaces; probe ordered

BY Team MP11 Aug 2022 7:28 PM GMT

New Delhi: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered an investigation after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.

The video shows Kataria – who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram – lighting a cigarette on one of the back rows of a SpiceJet plane.

Passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke in the plane.

SpiceJet said that the smoking incident took place in its Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 when passengers were boarding the plane and the cabin crew members were busy with completing the on-boarding procedure.

After investigation, the airline had put the passenger on "no flying list" for 15 days in February, it mentioned.

As per the regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain period of time if he or she violates any rules.

When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."

Sources from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Thursday that the video of this incident came to their knowledge in January this year and they had then written to the concerned airline and subsequently sent a complaint to the police in Gurugram.

"We understand the police filed a complaint against him there (in Gurugram)," one of the CISF source said.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Accused cannot be convicted on ground of suspicion: SC

Accused cannot be convicted on ground of suspicion: SC

Dip in children coming for adoption points to illegal market

'Dip in children coming for adoption points to illegal market'

Minimata dedicated her entire life for human welfare: Baghel

Minimata dedicated her entire life for human welfare: Baghel

Rs 56 cr cash, Rs 14 cr jewellery seized in Maha

Rs 56 cr cash, Rs 14 cr jewellery seized in Maha

Over Rs 150 cr detected as

Over Rs 150 cr detected as 'black' after raids on Rajasthan group

3D printed spinal orthosis for divyangjans

3D printed spinal orthosis for divyangjans

POCSO victim should not be traumatised again by having to relive incident in court: HC

POCSO victim should not be traumatised again by having to relive incident in court: HC

Himachal: No-confidence motion against Jai Ram Thakur govt defeated by voice vote

Himachal: No-confidence motion against Jai Ram Thakur govt defeated by voice vote

15 of 20 ministers in Maharashtra face criminal cases: ADR data

15 of 20 ministers in Maharashtra face criminal cases: ADR data

Bihar: No-confidence motion moved against Assembly Speaker as he refuses to resign

Bihar: No-confidence motion moved against Assembly Speaker as he refuses to resign

'ED and CBI can set up offices at my residence'

N F Railway collects more than Rs 35 cr as excess fare and penalty

N F Railway collects more than Rs 35 cr as excess fare and penalty

Black magic row: Rahul tells Modi to stop lowering dignity of PM post

Black magic row: Rahul tells Modi to stop lowering dignity of PM post

Share it
X
X