Victory of farmers top priority, says Sidhu

Chandigarh: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said for him the "victory" of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha is a top priority and he will go "barefoot" to meet farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws whenever they call him.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since late November, demanding the repeal of the laws.

"I consider the victory of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha as my top priority. I have been calling the farmers' agitation as sacred for the past one year," Sidhu told reporters at Chamkaur Sahib, where he got a rousing reception from party workers, a day after taking charge as the state Congress chief.

Chamkaur Sahib is the constituency of Punjab minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Party supporters showered flower petals on Sidhu as his cavalcade passed through various places. The cricketer-turned-politician also visited various religious places.

Later, he told reporters at Morinda that he wants to ask the protesting farmers how the Punjab government can assist them in their cause.