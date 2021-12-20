Victim yet to be identified

Chandigarh: The police are yet to establish the identity of the youth killed by a mob for alleged sacrilege in Kapurthala village. The neck and other body parts of the man killed for alleged sacrilege bid at a local gurdwara here had over eight "deep sharp cuts" that were likely to have been inflicted by swords, said sources in the hospital.

The police said no murder case has been registered in this case as yet and their priority is to establish the identity of the man for which they have shared his pictures in media and with the police in other states.

The unidentified man, who appeared to be a migrant laborer, was killed by a mob after being accused of "disrespecting" the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village here on

Sunday morning.

The police released gurdwara manager Amarjit Singh, who was detained for questioning, on Sunday night. He had claimed that he saw the man trying to disrespect the 'Nishan Sahib' (religious flag) early morning after he came out for daily prayers.