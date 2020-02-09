Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM Modi & others condole
Kochi: P Parameswaran, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue, thinker and a prolific writer, died early Sunday at Ottappalam in Kerala, Sangh Parivar sources said.
The 93-year-old founder director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, established to promote "nationalist thoughts" among Keralites, breathed his last at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, the sources said.
A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders including Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with the country's second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the host of leaders who condoled the death of Parameswaran, who was a senior most RSS "pracharak" (organiser).
Modi described the late leader as a "proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata" who devoted his life to "India's cultural awakening" while Khan said he inspired society through insightful speeches and writings on Indian thought.
"Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to Indias cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Jis thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding.He was indomitable!" Modi tweeted.
Governor Khan in a tweet said: "Deeply grieved by the sad demise of P Parameswar-Ji, Director, Bharatiya VicharaKendram. With endearing politeness and accomplished scholarship, he inspired society through insightful speeches & writings on Indian thought. My heartfelt condolences."
