Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi dead

Mumbai: Veteran producer-director Johnny Bakshi passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital here. He was 82.

Bakshi was admitted to Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness. He was tested for COVID-19, which came out negative.

"He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30 and 2 am due to cardiac arrest," Bakshi's daughter Priya said. The filmmaker's last rites were performed on Saturday at a crematorium here in presence of family members. Bakshi is survived by sons Brando, Kennedy, Bradman and daughter Priya.