Vegetable vendor dies after being hit by speeding bike in UP
Banda: A 55-year-old vegetable vendor was killed after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Benda Ghat area under Tindwari police station of the district of Friday, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Birjmohan, Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Kumar Singh said.
A case has been registered against the motorcyclist and his two-wheeler seized, he said.
The incident triggered protests by local residents. The protesters staged a road blockade and demanded that a speed breaker be constructed at the spot.
The blockade was lifted after the intervention of district officials and the body was sent for post-mortem.
