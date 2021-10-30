Varun Gandhi demands legal guarantee for MSP

New Delhi: Launching an attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the issues of farmers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi alleged on Friday that "crippling corruption" in procurement centres is completely out in the open and that they are forced to sell their grains to middlemen. He also demanded a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), also one of the demands of farmer unions protesting against three farm laws, saying farmers will continue to be exploited in 'mandis' (markets for agricultural produce) as long as this is not done.

Gandhi sought stringent action in the matter.

He also posted a video of him speaking apparently to a government official at a mandi in Bareilly. Raising the issue of hardship facing farmers, Gandhi is heard saying that it is a matter of "big shame" for the state government.

The "nexus" between officials and middlemen to force farmers to sell their grains at a much lower price than stipulated is visible across the country, he alleged.