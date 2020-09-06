Vardhan's mother passes away at 89; eyes, body donated

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother died on Sunday morning at the age of 89, following a cardiac arrest, the minister said on Twitter.



Vardhan said that according to the wish of his mother, her eyes were donated at the AIIMS and her body handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration in the afternoon.

"Her body donation would keep inspiring us to live for the society," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my mother has left for heavenly abode," he said, adding that she was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

"A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan

tweeted.

During the day, a large number of elected representatives, workers, officers and general people came to express condolences to Harsh Vardhan and heartbroken family. Many ministers, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MPs, MLAs and workers paid tributes to the departed soul.