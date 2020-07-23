Varavara Rao seeking bail under garb of pandemic, old age: NIA

Mumbai: The application of Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case accused Varavara Rao for bail on health grounds was a mere "ruse" and he was trying to take undue benefit under the garb of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and his old age, the NIA has told the Bombay High Court.

His health condition was stable and he did not require treatment in a multispeciality hospital, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its affidavit on July 16, the day the 81-year-old poet and activist tested positive for Coronavirus.

Rao's application of bail on health grounds thus, was a mere "ruse" and he was "trying to take undue benefit under the garb of current situation on account of global pandemic and his old age," said the NIA, which is probing the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case.

The NIA also said in its affidavit that otherwise Rao won't be eligible for bail only on merits of the case.

"The prison authorities have responded timely and provided necessary medical aid to the appellant accused

Rao.

The applicant accused was admitted to J J Hospital for the complaint of giddiness on May 28 and after medical treatment, he was discharged on June 1 as he was found asymptomatic and haemodynamically stable," it said.