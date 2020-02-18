Vande Bharat Express completes one year
New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express, the first indigenous train of the Indian Railways, has completed a year in service, logging 3.8 lakh km and a cumulative earning of Rs 92.29 crore with 100 per cent occupancy, the Northern Railway said on Tuesday.
The train was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15 last year and it started its commercial run from New Delhi to Varanasi two days later (February 17, 2019).
The Vande Bharat Express covers the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours and runs on all days of the week, except Monday and Thursday.
It has 16 air-conditioned coaches. All the coaches have a stainless steel car body equipped with automatic doors with sliding footsteps, onboard computers for train control and remote monitoring.
The coaches also have a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi and comfortable seating arrangements.
