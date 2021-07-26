'Valour of Capt Batra has acknowledgements even in Pak'

Shimla: As the nation paid tributes to gallant soldiers and braveheart martyrs of the Kargil on ' Vijay Divas ' proud families of Capt Vikram Batra, one of the four Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees and Capt Saurabh Kalia, both at Palampur, said the saga of Indian army will be written in Golden words –for all future generations.



"It's not that one who achieves martyrdom in the battle is a war hero but all those soldiers who fight the enemies not caring about their life and return victorious, also become living symbols of bravery and valour," said G L Batra, father of Capt Batra. He said India salutes its soldiers and remembers their supreme sacrifices made during the Kargil war – considered as one of the toughest military battles fought at such a height and also inhospitable conditions of Drass, Kargil, Batalik to free the posts occupied by the enemies.

"The victory saga of the soldiers,one of them also by brave son Capt Vikram Batra will remain a biggest motivating factor for the generation to come.

Capt Batra's achievement at the war in felling landmark Tololing peak and other key points freed from the Pakistani army, even though hand-on -hand fight,is in itself a great example of war history," said Martyr's father.

It is a matter of pride that of total four PVCs conferred on the soldiers for their extraordinary resolve and bravery to clear the Indian posts, two of them including his son hailed from Himachal.

He said Capt Batra's saga of courage and steadfast resolve to conquer the highest posts was even acknowledged in Pakistan. This is a matter of great pride. One Rifleman (now subedar) Sanjay Kumar is also serving the army, hailing from Himachal Pradesh.

Dr N K Kalia, father of Capt Saurab Kalia, who was leading first patrol party of the Indian army, which detected the infiltration,

was captured by the Pakistani army. Later his body was handed over to the army bearing torture marks, and atrocities committed on him.

Kalia continued to lead a battle for justice to the army jawans and his son against Pakistan army's action of inhuman treatment which was violation of the Geneva convention. He also has filed a case in the Supreme Court of India which is still pending.

"Kargil Vijay Divas is a day to feel proud about our army and its remarkable victory over the Pakistan. So many soldiers made their supreme sacrifice to defend the boundaries of the country and defeat the Pakistan in the battle

field "says Martyr's father, who also regret that Indian leadership could not act strongly against the Pakistan in 1999 to captured jawans freed from the Pakistan as happened in case of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

In Shimla, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over a function to pay tributes to the martyrs and remember the bravery of the soldiers in the Kargil war.

"Out of 527 soldiers martyred during Kargil War, 52 martyrs were from Himachal Pradesh and out of four Param Vir Chakra winners two were from the State. Captain Vikram Batra was one such braveheart from Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, who sacrificed his life for the country. Subdedar Sanjay Kumar of district Bilaspur was also honoured with Param Vir Chakra, for his gallantry during Kargil War '' he said.

Thakur said that it was a matter of great pride for Himachal Pradesh that till date the state has received 1096 gallantry awards and 1246 soldiers of the state have made supreme sacrifice for the country.