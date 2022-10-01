Valley of Words announces winners of PFC-VoW Book Awards

Dehradun: The Valley of Words announced the winners of all eight categories of its Book

Awards on Friday — celebrating the best of English Literature and Hindi Sahitya. The PFC-VoW Book Awards is currently in its sixth edition as the most comprehensive independent literary award programme in India.

Over 400 nominations were received in 2022 from 37 publishing houses across the

country. The critically-acclaimed longlist of ten books per category was brought down to a final five in the shortlist and then the selection of the final winners as part of an ongoing process which began early this year, with an esteemed Jury for each of the

eight categories.

Commenting on the Book Awards, Festival Director Dr Sanjeev Chopra said, "The

selection of the books involves a three-stage process, and is indeed a tough call as the quality of submissions becomes more competitive each year. I take this opportunity to thank the distinguished Members of our Jury for their painstaking efforts in

reading all the books and giving their recommendations."