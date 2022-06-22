Validity of expiring FCRA licences of NGOs extended till Sept 30

new delhi: Union Home Ministry on Wednesday extended till September 30 the validity of FCRA licences of those NGOs whose renewal applications are pending or whose validity is going to expire soon.



In a notification, the home ministry, made it clear that those NGOs whose renewal application has been rejected will not be able to receive foreign fundings.

All NGOs intend to receive foreign fundings are mandatorily required to register under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till June 30, 2022 and whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till September 30 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier, the notification said.

The validity of those FCRA entities whose five years validity period is expiring during July 1, 2022 to September 30 and which have applied or apply for renewal before expiry of five years validity period will stand extended up to September 30, 2022 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier.

"All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received," the notification said.

The government has cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of law in the last five years. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December 2021.