'Valid prescriptions must for sale of specified Unani, Ayurveda drugs online'

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority on Thursday directed e-commerce entities to sell specified ayurveda, siddha and unani drugs only after customers upload valid medical prescriptions from registered doctors on the platforms.



The requirement will be applicable for drugs specified under Schedule E (1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. Schedule E lists out poisonous substances under the ayurveda (including siddha) and unani systems of medicine. Such drugs are required to be taken under medical supervision.

"Consuming such drugs without medical supervision can lead to severe health complications. E-commerce platforms have been advised that the sale or facilitating the sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani practitioner respectively is uploaded by the user on the platform," the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said in a statement.

Besides, the word 'caution' is to be printed in both English and Hindi languages on the label of the container of such medicines specified in Schedule E (1).