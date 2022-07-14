'Valid prescriptions must for sale of specified Unani, Ayurveda drugs online'
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority on Thursday directed e-commerce entities to sell specified ayurveda, siddha and unani drugs only after customers upload valid medical prescriptions from registered doctors on the platforms.
The requirement will be applicable for drugs specified under Schedule E (1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. Schedule E lists out poisonous substances under the ayurveda (including siddha) and unani systems of medicine. Such drugs are required to be taken under medical supervision.
"Consuming such drugs without medical supervision can lead to severe health complications. E-commerce platforms have been advised that the sale or facilitating the sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani practitioner respectively is uploaded by the user on the platform," the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said in a statement.
Besides, the word 'caution' is to be printed in both English and Hindi languages on the label of the container of such medicines specified in Schedule E (1).
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
A country bled dry14 July 2022 5:44 PM GMT
A structural malaise14 July 2022 5:39 PM GMT
J&K L-G says rescue ops called off; 15 dead and none missing14 July 2022 5:39 PM GMT
'Valid prescriptions must for sale of specified Unani, Ayurveda drugs...14 July 2022 5:38 PM GMT
13 members of Bishnoi gang arrested14 July 2022 5:38 PM GMT