Valedictory ceremony of 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations'
New Delhi: Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways and Coal & Mines, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment on Saturday participated in the valedictory ceremony of the weeklong celebrations 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' held in New Delhi. Chairman and CEO Railway Board, V. K. Tripathi, senior officers of Railway Board and Northern Railway were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Pralhad Joshi said, "Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Indian Railways has organized an excellent program in this Iconic week by felicitating so many Freedom fighters across India at various locations. I congratulate Indian Railways for hosting such a grand celebration today and giving me an opportunity
to interact with the
freedom fighters.
