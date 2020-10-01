'Vajpayee's dream project Rohtang tunnel will put Himachal Pradesh on world map'

Shimla: Just three days left for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream getting finally fulfilled, the state government is all set to roll a red carpet welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive at Manali to dedicate the world's longest tunnel to the nation.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who flew to Manali with a team of officers to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, and his two rallies — one in Lahaul valley and other in Kullu district, said the 9.2 long tunnel build at a height of 10,000 feet, has put Himachal Pradesh, especially people of Lahaul, on the world map.

"Decades-long isolations in which the tribal population has lived and survived will end with the inauguration of the tunnel, which now will provide yearlong connectivity to them. The entire population of Lahaul-Spiti used to remain cut off during the winters after the closure of the Rohtang Pass" he said. Besides boosting tourism activities and agriculture operations in the landlocked area the people will get emotionally connected back to the rest of the world.

He said, "The importance of the tunnel has increased manifold in view of China's misadventures against India in Ladakh Region. The Indian army will get an alternate mobility option via Rohtang tunnel "

He visited the public meeting venue at Sissu, North and South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, SASE Helipad and the rally venue at Solang Nallah on Wednesday.

Chief Minister said adequate arrangement must be made for ensuring social distancing in and after the function when Prime Minister addresses the rallies.

Thakur said three major events would be held on the occasion which includes a public meeting at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district, a BRO function at South Portal, and a public meeting at Solang in Kullu district.

He said that all the hoarding must be erected in such a way that they do not obstruct the scenic beauty of the area.