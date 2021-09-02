Vaccination feat: PM to interact with health workers from HP

Shimla: In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with health workers, ASHA workers and state's medical teams on September 6 on virtual mode as after Himachal Pradesh achieved a significant distinction to achieve 100 percent first dose vaccination above 18-year age.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here that the Prime Minister has congratulated the state government and has agreed to virtually address the people of the State and interact with few frontline workers, who have done exceptional work in achieving this target.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed this while presiding over a video conferencing meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents and Sub Divisional Magistrates.

The Chief Minister said that as many as 90 LED screens would be installed at different parts of the state such as district, sub division and block development headquarters besides other prominent places so that people could participate in this mega event.

He also directed the officers to identify a few doctors, para medical staff, ASHA workers or any other frontline workers who have performed their duties in an exceptional way in difficult circumstances. They will be asked to share their views regarding making this vaccination campaign a success.

Thakur said that all the Deputy Commissioners must launch a special mop up round to vaccinate any left out persons. He asked for a special focus to identify difficult pockets such as Bara Bhangal in Kangra district, Malana in Kullu district and Dodra Kwar in Shimla district so that any left out persons could be identified and vaccinated accordingly.