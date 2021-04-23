Vaccination drive: Pb CM seeks Central funding

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday described the vaccination policy for 18-plus as "unfair" towards the states and demanded central funding for it.

In an online meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation, the CM also sought parity in rates of the vaccine to be given to the states and the Centre, according to a statement.

Describing the new vaccination policy for the 18-plus as "unfair" towards the states, the Punjab CM said at rates declared by one manufacturer, it will cost over Rs 1,000 to his state.

Demanding central funding for the vaccination drive, Amarinder Singh also sought permission for the use of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), according to the statement.

Regular vaccine supply must be ensured to maintain the supply chain, he said, adding that due to short supply, the number of people who took the jab in the past one week has been slightly low at 75-80,000 daily. While Punjab received fresh supplies on Thursday, the current stocks can last only three days as the demand for vaccine is increasing, he stressed.