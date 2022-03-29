Vacancies in HCs: 175 proposals pending, says Law Minister

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha that there are 405 vacancies as against the sanctioned strength of 1,104 judges in the 25 High Courts across the country.

175 proposals are at various stages of processing between the Central government and the Supreme Court Collegium, the reply said.

Notably, recommendations from High Court Collegiums are yet to be received in respect of 230 vacancies.

The reply was in response to questions by Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy and YSR Congress MP Chandra Sekhar Bellana.

Interestingly, the reply also said that since 2014, a total 198 new seats of judges have been created in various High Courts.

A question was also posed by the two MPs on whether the government has undertaken steps to ensure that the composition of the higher judiciary reflects the socio-economic diversity of the country.

In this regard, the reply stated the following:

"Appointment of Judges of the High Courts is made under Articles 217 and 224 of the Constitution of India, which do not provide for reservation for any caste or class of persons. However, the Government is committed to social diversity in the appointment of Judges in the in the Higher Judiciary and has been requesting the Chief Justices of High Courts that while sending proposals for appointment of Judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and Women to ensure social diversity in appointment of Judges in High Courts."