V-P bats for amending anti-defection law to plug loopholes

Bengaluru: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed concern over the loopholes in the anti-defection law, saying it paved way for wholesale defection and pitched for amendments to the legislation to make it effective.

Delivering a lecture on Media's role in New India' at the Press Club here, Naidu noted that there are certain loopholes in the anti-defection law which need to be plugged in order to curb defection of legislators from one party to another.

"It allows wholesale defection but not retail defection. So people try to mobilise number. The Vice President asked the elected representatives to resign and get re-elected than defecting to any other party. If the elected representatives want to leave the party, they should first resign the post and get re-elected.

I think the time has come when we really amend that anti-defection law because there are certain loopholes, Naidu said.

He also expressed unhappiness over the speakers, chairpersons and the courts dragging the anti-defection cases for years.

The chairmen and speakers have been vested with power to decide on defection, but in most of the cases they are not effectively dealt with, Naidu pointed out.

According to him, sometimes the decision is made even by the courts after the tenure is over. There has to be a clarity in law and there should be timeline for the presiding officer or the speakers including the courts that it (defection) should be decided in six months maximum. I personally feel that it can be decided in three months. I have disposed of such cases,

Naidu said.