V-C for Darjeeling Hills University appointed

Darjeeling: The Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal issued a notification on Tuesday, handing dual charge to Dr. Subires Bhattacharya, Vice Chancellor, North Bengal University. He will henceforth take additional charge as the Vice Chancellor of Darjeeling Hills University, till the first VC is appointed or till further order, whichever first.



The Darjeeling Hill University was constituted by an enactment of Darjeeling Hills University Act 2018. The VC had not been appointed till now due to some administrative issues.

"It is found expedient for academic interest of the people of the Darjeeling Hill areas the academic and administrative functions of the Darjeeling Hills University requires to be started on an urgent basis," stated the

notice hence the urgent appointment.

Incidentally during the visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Kurseong on

October 27, this issue had

been raised by Anit Thapa, President, Bhartiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. Mamata Banerjee had then assured to look into the matter immediately.