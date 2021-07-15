Uttrakhand Chief Minister calls on Union Railways Minister

New Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & Information Technology met Chief Minister, Uttrakhand Pushkar Dhami at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, progress and prospects of various railway projects in the State of Uttrakhand i.e; Tanakpur-Bageshwar Rail Line, Rishikesh-Uttarkashi New Line, Haridwar-Dehradun Doubling, Rishikesh-Dehradun (Rishikesh-Doiwala), Rishikesh-Karnprayag New Line: Solar Power Development, Dhampur-Kashipur New Rail Line and Rishikesh-Karnprayag New Rail Line Projects were discussed in detail. They had also discussed different developmental aspects of Uttrakhand.

Vaishnaw assured Dhami that railways shall put extra efforts in coming months to make up for the loss of time due to Covid. Work on the ongoing railway projects in the State of Uttrakhand shall be completed in mission mode.